Arsenal’s transfer fixer explains why the club made the infamous £40m(plus)£1 bid for Suarez… despite the fact that there was no release clause in the contract.

Former Arsenal transfer chief Dick Law has revealed why the club made the infamous £40m and £1 bid for Luis Suarez.

After Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League, the Uruguay international looked set to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2013.

The 33-year-old’s contract with the Reds required the club to inform him of any transfer bid worth more than £40 million.

Arsenal was always aware that the figure was not a buy-out clause, according to Law, and they simply added the extra pound to kick-start negotiations.

However, Liverpool owner John W Henry was offended by the offer, tweeting after it was made public: “What do you think they’re smoking over there?”

Suarez stayed at Anfield for another season, winning the PFA Player of the Year award, before joining Barcelona for £75 million.

After a few years, the striker became available for a small fee, and in 2020, he moved to Atletico Madrid, where he won the LaLiga title.

Law, the Gunners’ then-transfer guru, later explained that the North London club had never wanted to cause a feud with their Premier League rivals.

“That spring, word got around to us that Suarez wanted out of Liverpool,” he told Goal.

“We knew we needed to go above and beyond a certain point, so we decided to add another pound to the mix.”

“We could have thrown £50 or £500,000, but it wouldn’t have made a difference in the end.”

“The offer was just a catalyst.”

It’s fine if Liverpool wanted to make a big deal out of it.

They immediately announced our offer after receiving it.

“I believe John Henry was curious as to what we were smoking, which I thought was a little rude.”

“It was him having a go because he was about to lose his star player,” says the source.

It was an effective way to divert attention.

“I’ve always thought that making it public was counterproductive.

“At Arsenal, working quietly behind the scenes was always something we were very proud of.

Ivan [Gazidis], Arsene [Wenger], and I worked extremely hard to maintain discretion during all transfers.

“And I think Liverpool shot themselves in the foot by basically saying they were now forced to entertain offers because of this clause; by publicizing it, they simply made everyone aware of it, and they eventually lost the player.”

Liverpool wanted to make it a big deal.

I believe John Henry was curious as to what we were smoking, which I thought was a little rude.