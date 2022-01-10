Arsenal’s transfer plans for Dusan Vlahovic are in limbo, with a ‘hugely influential agent key to the striker’s next career move’.

Arsenal are in limbo over Dusan Vlahovic’s transfer, with a ‘hugely influential agent key to the striker’s next career move’.

Arsenal’s move for Dusan Vlahovic is said to be in limbo.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Fiorentina star’s powerful agent will be crucial to any transfer this month.

And he might be able to persuade Vlahovic to leave the Emirates, despite interest from some of Europe’s best clubs.

Vlahovic, who is 21 years old, has 18 goals in 20 games for Fiorentina this season.

Vlahovic is now considered one of the best strikers on the continent, having scored 21 goals last season.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s spat with Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is looking for a new No9.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to depart at the end of the season as well.

And Arteta is hoping to pull off a major transfer coup by beating Man City, Real Madrid, and PSG to Vlahovic this month.

Despite Arsenal having the funds to agree a fee with Fiorentina, the hitman is not in a hurry to decide his next move.

Davide Torchia, Vlahovic’s agent, will have a big say in what he does next.

And it’s possible that it won’t be in the Emirates.

Arsenal could make an offer for Alexander Isak if they miss out on Vlahovic.

The Real Sociedad striker, who has only five goals this season, is regarded as a more rounded player who can also make an impact by linking up with the midfield.

