Artem Lobov calls for UFC Dublin return against Zubaira Tukhugov – and says he’ll give ALL his fight purse to charity (VIDEO)

Artem Lobov is campaigning for a one-fight return to the UFC, with “The Russian Hammer” calling for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC Dublin in August.

With the rivalry between Lobov’s home team of SBG and Nurmagomedov’s extended team still very much alive, Lobov said he’d love to face off with Tukhugov in the octagon in a one-off return to the UFC.

Since leaving the UFC, Lobov had three fights in Bare Knuckle FC, including a lucrative win over former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi, and a deal with Polish MMA promotion KSW was looking close, with Lobov pushing hard for a fight with Poland’s Marcin Wrzocek before the coronavirus hit and sent the sporting world into virtual hiatus.

Now, as everyone starts to gameplan their movements once the pandemic is over, Lobov said he would love to return to the UFC for a fight against Tukhugov in his adopted home of Dublin, Ireland, with the UFC scheduled to return to the city on August 15.

“Yeah absolutely. I definitely would want to do that,” he told The Mac Life.

“People talk about me fighting Zubaira, I’m still very much interested in that fight, still going to donate every single dollar from that fight to charity and it would be good to do it in Dublin.

“All I would ask, I would love for just a one-fight deal. Like I said to the UFC, is that I’m not going to be making any money off of this. This is not a money (fight) for me, this is a fight that has to happen. I would just come in for a one-fight deal in Dublin, Ireland.”

Despite his desire to return to the octagon in Dublin in August, Lobov said he is keeping all of his fighting options open, and explained that a one-fight UFC deal would allow him to do that, while offering the MMA giants a one-off, exciting fight in the perfect location.

“It would make a lot of sense for them to have me on that card, and that’s it. One fight, I come in, we help the charity out, they get loads of money so that’s good, they get a good fight for UFC Dublin and we get to settle our differences with Zubaira in the octagon so I would certainly be interested in that.

“The reason I say just one-fight deal is that I’m very, very keen and very set on competing in pro boxing, in bare-knuckle boxing, and in MMA.

“And obviously if I’m signed to UFC exclusively, I understand, it’s such a big promotion that this would just not work.”