Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are ‘in the market for one or two bodies’ in the January transfer window.

Shkodran Mustafi is facing time on the sidelines after being taken off on a stretcher against Bournemouth on Monday night.

They already have defenders Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac on the injury table.

The Gunners are also preparing for an approach from Barcelona for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

‘We are in the market, the club is trying to facilitate one or two bodies with the resources we have,’ he told BT Sport

‘I want Auba here 100% and I can’t wait to have him back after his suspension.’

Arsenal academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah struck to send Arsenal through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

Nketiah’s first Arsenal goal since the 3-1 Premier League win at Burnley in May confirmed a commanding victory for Mikel Arteta’s men and condemned struggling Bournemouth to another demoralising defeat.

Saka set the Gunners on their way with his third goal of the term, before teeing up Nketiah for the easiest of finishes at a chilly Dean Court to tee up a fifth-round trip to Portsmouth.

Arteta said: ‘We scored two fantastic goals, but after that we became a little bit sloppy and I didn’t like that very much.’

When asked if he was looking to bring in a defender this month, he said: ‘We are in the market, the club is trying to facilitate us. When we have something to say we will confirm with you.’

On the challenge posed by Portsmouth in the next round, Arteta added: ‘It will be tough again, but let’s enjoy the win today.’

Nketiah, who has recently returned from a loan spell at Leeds, told BT Sport: ‘The resilience we showed was excellent. That’s what we’ve been building on.

‘Everyone is fighting for each other and working and it’s great to be through to the next round.

‘It’s nice to be back, I had a great experience at Leeds, I learnt a lot. The boss was really happy with what he saw from me. It’s a dream to play for Arsenal.

‘It’s nice to be through to the next round. Hopefully we can keep building on the momentum.’

Saka said: ‘Mikel is trying to bring back the philosophy of the Arsenal passing way. We played really good football in the first half, not so much in the second half.’