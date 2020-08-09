Arteta ‘overruled’ by Arsenal board over midfielder’s future

Arsenal chiefs have reportedly ‘overruled’ Mikel Arteta over the future of midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The player has been put up for sale by the club’s board despite his manager being desperate to keep him, according to The Telegraph (via Mirror).

Maitland-Niles started in the side’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea last week and has appeared 20 times in the Premier League this season.

FEATURE: Six alternative Premier League POTY nominees

But Arsenal bosses now look set to sell the player as a way of funding their squad overhaul this summer.

Maitland-Niles could be offloaded alongside the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, to help the squad build on their 8th place finish this season.

Arteta reportedly wants to keep the 22-year-old as he’s viewed as an important squad player.

His versatility has proven useful under the Spaniard as he can play in both defence and midfield.

Arteta’s wishes may not be enough to save Maitland-Niles’ Arsenal career though, as the club are currently in the running to sign numerous players.

They’ve been linked with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. The 27-year-old could help to end Arsenal’s defensive woes, which has mainly been caused by the partnership of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi in recent months.

If the club want to meet Carlos’ £68m release clause then they may have to sell Maitland-Niles to make up the funds.

Arsenal are also linked with Chelsea winger Willian. The Brazilian could sign on a free transfer this summer if they can agree on personal terms.

The most important summer deal at the club could involve tying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a long-term contract. The club captain has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season and won them the FA Cup with his two goals.

Arsenal will be hoping to stave off interest from Barcelona by extending his contract at the Emirates. The player could leave on a free transfer next summer if they failed to do so.