Arteta ‘planning two or three’ different transfer scenarios at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal have multiple transfer plans in place for when football returns following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners currently have Dani Ceballos, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan, while the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains unclear.

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing.

“We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

Arteta also believes Arsenal were in a “difficult state” when he took over from Unai Emery.

“I went through a lot when I got here… I had eight or 10 players injured, and there were a lot of issues to deal with. The connection between fans, players and club was in a difficult state at that moment,” he said.

“We had to change that energy, the belief and the commitment from the players.

“I was very pleased because everyone was on board with what we were doing.

“We started to win three or four games in a row and there was a much more positive mindset around the place.”