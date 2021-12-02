As a crying lad looks on, a Wolves fan is left with blood pouring down her face after having the ball smashed into her.

After being struck by the ball, a FEMALE Wolves supporter was left with blood pouring down her face.

And the unfortunate incident during the Premier League match at home against Burnley left a young boy in tears.

With the score at 0-0, the visitors forced a corner in the 27th minute.

The ball was swung in, but Wolves defender Max Kilman headed it away from danger.

The lady seated behind the goal, on the other hand, was far from pleased when the ball pinged into her face.

Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet managed to get another corner in, but Wolves goalkeeper Sa punched it clear.

However, seconds later, Sa and striker Raul Jimenez yelled angrily for the emergency team to help the fan.

Her bloody nose was captured on camera by Amazon Prime cameras as she picked up a pair of glasses from the floor and held tissue to her nose.

As the game was paused, a young lad next to her sobbed uncontrollably.

As the emergency teams attended to the woman, the crowd erupted in applause.

In one of the other evening matches, there were shocking scenes at Vicarage Road when a fan was taken into the stands.

After a cardiac arrest, the game between Watford and Chelsea was halted for 30 minutes while the person was given CPR and taken to hospital.

Another supporter fell ill in the stands, causing the second half of Southampton’s home game against Leicester to be delayed.

