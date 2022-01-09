As a new signing, Yosuke Ideguchi explains his nickname, which is based on Celtic striker Kyogo.

As new signing Yosuke Ideguchi explains his nickname, he wants to emulate Celtic striker Kyogo’s success.

The new Hoops signing, who prefers to be called ‘Guchi,’ came to the club from Gamba Osaka.

Yosuke Ideguchi is looking forward to playing alongside Kyogo at Celtic, as well as fellow newcomers Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

On New Year’s Eve, the new Hoops signing, who prefers to be called ‘Guchi,’ signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club from Gamba Osaka.

Celtic now have four Japanese players on their books, including Maeda and Hatate, as well as Kyogo, who joined in the summer.

Ideguchi also expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing for Ange Postecoglou, who joined Parkhead in June from Yokohama F Marinos.

“I was interested in his style when I was in Japan, so I’m excited to be able to join his team,” he said.

“I spoke with the manager, and he stated that he wants me to bring my playing style to the team.

“Having Daizen and Reo here as well certainly helps me in joining Celtic, and I’m hoping to contribute to the team alongside them.”

“Just like Kyogo, I want to be able to contribute to the team, despite the fact that our playing styles are different.”

“In Japan, Kyogo’s style of play is already making waves.

I admire him and am looking forward to playing with him and the rest of my teammates.”