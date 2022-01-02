As a new signing, Yosuke Ideguchi hopes to emulate Celtic striker Kyogo’s success.

As new signing Yosuke Ideguchi explains his nickname, he wants to emulate Celtic striker Kyogo’s success.

The new Hoops signing, dubbed ‘Guchi,’ came from Gamba Osaka.

Yosuke Ideguchi is looking forward to playing alongside Kyogo and fellow new signings Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate at Celtic Park, where he hopes to have a similar impact.

On New Year’s Eve, the new Hoops signing, who prefers to be called ‘Guchi,’ signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club from Gamba Osaka.

Celtic now have four Japanese players on their books, with Maeda, Hatate, and Kyogo joining in the summer.

Ideguchi also expressed excitement at the prospect of playing for Ange Postecoglou, who joined Parkhead in June from Yokohama F Marinos.

“I watched his team in Japan and was intrigued by their style, so I’m excited to be able to join his team,” he said.

“I spoke with the manager, who stated that he wants me to bring my style of play to the team.

“Having Daizen and Reo here as well helps me join Celtic, and I’m hoping to contribute to the team alongside them.”

“Just like Kyogo, I want to be able to contribute to the team, despite the fact that our playing styles are different.”

“In Japan, Kyogo’s style of play is already making waves.

I admire him and am looking forward to playing with him and the rest of my teammates.”