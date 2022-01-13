As a precaution, only half of the Australian Open tickets will be sold.

Melbourne Park ticket prices will be capped at 50% as a COVID-19 precaution, according to the Victorian state government.

The Victoria state government announced on Thursday that ticket sales for the Australian Open will be capped at 50% of capacity.

The government also stated that all tickets purchased to date are valid, that no tickets will be canceled or changed, and that ground pass access will not be affected.

Face masks will be required for all patrons except when eating or drinking, according to the statement, and the event will follow Victoria’s statewide COVIDSafe guidelines.

After a ventilation assessment for the venue is completed, it is also stated that ventilation will be improved in Melbourne Park’s indoor areas, with HEPA filters being installed in some spaces.

The Australian Open, one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, will be held at Melbourne Park from January 17 to 30, 2022.