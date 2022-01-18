As a probe is launched, police shockingly break up England cricketers’ boozy all-night party with their Australian opponents.

CRICKET bosses have launched an investigation into the boozy all-night party that appears to have ended the career of head coach Chris Silverwood.

At 6.30 a.m., Captain Joe Root and veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson were among those drinking with Australian players, less than nine hours after the Fifth Test was thrashed.

Police said they responded to a complaint about ‘intoxicated’ guests at the team’s hotel and told the partygoers it was ‘time for bed’ once they arrived.

Both teams were staying at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Hobart, so the session took place on an outdoor terrace on the fourth floor.

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe’s voice was heard in video footage identifying players Nathan Lyon, Root, Alex Carey, Travis Head, and Anderson.

The Australians are still in their playing gear, while Root and Anderson are dressed in England tracksuits and hoodies, respectively.

“Just video this, just for the lawyers…bed time…see you in the morning everyone,” Thorpe says, with four police officers present and beer bottles strewn about.

“You’re too loud,” a female police officer can be heard saying.

We’ve been invited because you’ve been asked to pack your belongings.

It’s bedtime.

Thank you very much.

They simply want to leave.”

Root was taken aback when he learned that the video had been made public.

This latest humiliation comes after Sunsport reported on Monday that the England squad has a drinking culture, with some members of the coaching staff drinking as much as the players on this tour.

Since Andrew Strauss introduced it on the last Ashes tour four years ago, a midnight curfew has remained in place.

The team hotel, on the other hand, has no curfew, so players and backroom staff can stay up late drinking.

“Members of the England and Australia men’s teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart in the early hours of Monday morning,” according to an ECB spokesman.

“A noise complaint was received by the hotel management, and the local police were dispatched, as is customary in Australia.”

“The players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms after being asked to leave by hotel management and Tasmanian police.

The England party has expressed regret for any inconvenience this has caused.

“The ECB will look into this further.”

We won’t say anything else until then.”

After overseeing Australia’s humiliating 4-0 thrashing, Silverwood appeared to be on the verge of losing his job, and this appears to be the final straw.

“Tasmania Police attended…,” said a statement from Tasmania Police.

