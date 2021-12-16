‘As a Ralf Rangnick student, I know he can be a special coach for Man Utd,’ Demba Ba says.

‘As a Ralf Rangnick student, I know he can be a special coach for Manchester United,’ Demba Ba says.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle striker talks about his time in Moscow with Rangnick, his own unlikely playing career, and his ambitions to become one of Europe’s first black sporting directors.

Demba Ba recalls the doctor’s words as if they were a knife piercing through him.

The consultant brought bad news to the table.

The 18-year-old’s back injury was serious enough to end his professional football career before it even began.

“I was informed that I would not be able to participate.

But eight years later, I was scoring here,” he says, pointing over his right shoulder to the imposing St James’ Park stands.

“People try to measure careers in terms of trophies, but careers are won and lost by centimetres.”

Playing at Newcastle after my ordeal was a trophy in and of itself for me.”

Ba retired in September at the age of 36, but he insists that his career is far from over.

He speaks with energy and rare passion about his new mission, to become one of Europe’s best sporting directors, in a coffee shop overlooking Newcastle’s stadium.

Few professional footballers enjoy the second half of their careers as much as Ba, but you have to know how he got here to understand why.

Instead of the gilded academies that hothoused his peers, he took the less traveled path to the Premier League: the Sunday leagues of the Parisian suburbs.

Ba, who was still playing amateur football in his late teens, paid for his own trials in England and lived off crisps and water.

He says, “It has given me a unique perspective.”

In his new mission, there have been no half-measures.

He’s flown around Europe, met Premier League executives, and learned a lot.

His mentor is Ralf Rangnick, who tutored him as a Hoffenheim player.

Before moving to Manchester United, he was making monthly trips to Moscow to observe Rangnick at work and learn firsthand what makes him such a “genius.”

“I’m a Ralf student; when I’m with him, I feel like I’m in the library.”

He says, “I read when he opens up.”

“‘Let them make their own mistakes so they can learn,’ people often say.

Why do we only learn from our mistakes, which is my major issue?

“If Ralf can save me five, I’ll be happy.”

