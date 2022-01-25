As a result of his tackle on Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Edwards’ fate has been revealed.

Ryan Edwards’ fate is revealed following his tackle on Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos.

After a three-person panel failed to reach a unanimous decision, the defender was spared a retrospective ban.

Ryan Edwards, a defender for Dundee United, will not be suspended for his tackle on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

During Steven Gerrard’s side’s 4-0 victory, the Ibrox striker was left with a nasty gash in his knee after the centre back caught him with his studs.

Edwards escaped punishment at the time, but the incident has sparked debate, with some pundits claiming the incident warranted a red card.

Others, such as former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher, have stated that it is not a red card offense.

And it’s been revealed that the defender will not face a retrospective penalty from the SFA after three former referees couldn’t agree on whether a clear red card offence had been missed.

Following the incident, Morelos was stretchered off, and despite Gerrard’s fears, the striker could return to action by the end of the month.

“I don’t want to make any headlines by saying the kid should have gotten this, or should have gotten that,” Gerrard said over the weekend when asked if Edwards should have seen red.

That’s not the kind of boss I want to be.

“However, I’m curious as to what the officials’ decision would have been if the shoe had been on the other foot and Alfredo had made the tackle.”