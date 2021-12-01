As a result of visa issues, Ralf Rangnick ‘will be in the Old Trafford stands for Man Utd’s match against Arsenal.’

Ralf Rangnick ‘will be in the Old Trafford stands for Man Utd’s match against Arsenal due to visa issues.

RALF RANGNICK is expected to attend Manchester United’s game against Arsenal tomorrow.

The 63-year-old German was officially named the Red Devils’ interim manager this week.

He’ll stay in that position until the end of the season, after which he’ll start working as a consultant for the club.

Rangnick has arrived in the United Kingdom, according to SunSport, and will be allowed into the Old Trafford stands if his Covid test remains negative.

However, he does not yet have the necessary work permit to take up his position as interim manager of United, leaving caretaker Michael Carrick in charge for the match against Arsenal.

Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star has confirmed that he will be in attendance for the Premier League clash at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, as we previously reported, United and his new employers are worried about whether or not his work permit will be approved in time for Sunday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

Rangnick must appear before an FA panel to obtain the required visa to work in the Premier League due to his lack of recent coaching experience.

While granting him an exemption is expected to be a formality, United has no control over the timing of the hearing.

The former Hoffenheim coach is unable to work with his new club on the training ground or during games until that paperwork is completed.

“While the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Michael Carrick will continue to lead the team,” United said in a statement.

Carrick’s first match as United manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal was a Champions League victory over Villarreal last week.

Following that, the team drew 1-1 with league leaders Chelsea on Sunday, with many fans believing the new man was in regular contact with the bench throughout the game.

