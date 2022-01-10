As a sports therapist reveals his fitness secrets, James Milner is compared to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a sports therapist spills his fitness secrets, James Milner is compared to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

JAMES MILNER is in physical shape to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo’s chiseled physique.

That’s according to Paul Webster, an ex-Manchester City physio who has revealed the fitness routine of the now-Liverpool star.

Milner turned 36 earlier this month, but he continues to play a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

And Webster revealed that the midfielder has the same stamina as Ronaldo, who is also 36 years old.

“I watched (Milner) against Chelsea and he was probably one of the fittest players on the pitch,” he told Goal.

“He looks young, he looks fit, and he’s probably at least 8% body fat.”

“He reminds me of Ronaldo in some ways.”

I’ve never worked with Ronaldo, but I know people who have, and they all seem to agree.

“It’s all the little things that add up, and they’ve got a lot more little things to add up to.”

From 2010 to 2013, Webster worked with Milner at City for five years.

The Leeds academy graduate joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015, and Webster expects him to play until he’s 40.

“It’s everything,” he continued, “drinking, James doesn’t touch alcohol; food, he’s meticulous with how much he eats; his timekeeping is impeccable; he has goals – he wants to get fitter and stronger as the months pass; his general behavior and internal discipline.”

“It comes as no surprise to me that he’s still playing, and I’m sure he’ll keep playing for a while longer.”

