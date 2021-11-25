As a thank you for assisting them in reaching the World Cup, Switzerland’s manager sends the Northern Ireland team NINE KILOS of chocolate.

As a thank you for helping them reach the World Cup, Switzerland’s manager sends the Northern Ireland team NINE KILOS of chocolate.

Murat Yakin, the manager of Switzerland, has sent the Northern Ireland national team 20 pounds of chocolate as a thank-you for assisting them in reaching the World Cup.

Last week, Ian Baraclough’s team held Italy to a heroic 0-0 draw in Belfast.

After a 4-0 thrashing of Bulgaria, the Swiss were able to claim first place in their qualifying group.

Following that, the grateful Alpine nation promised to give Northern Ireland some of their world-famous confectionery.

And coach Yakin has delivered on his promise, enclosing 9.3 kilograms of chocolate bars in a box addressed to the Irish Football Association.

“We kept our word, Northern Ireland! A sweet Thank You is on its way!” wrote the Swiss Football Association on Twitter.

As he parcels up the assorted bars in the SFA’s offices, Yakin sings Northern Ireland’s anthem Sweet Caroline.

“93 minutes without conceding a goal against the European champions Italy equals 9.3 kilograms of Swiss chocolate sent to Northern Ireland,” he says.

“Sweet thanks, Murat,” Yakin writes on the box before sealing it and carrying it out, beaming.

Italy, who defeated England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final this summer, must now win a play-off to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar next winter.

