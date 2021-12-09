As a ton from Travis Head gives tourists a huge Ashes headache, Ben Stokes and England feel the pain.

BEN STOKES writhed in agony, unable to run flat-out and bowl properly.

On his first day in the field in Test cricket since March, the star all-rounder’s left knee gave him a lot of trouble.

Stokes wasn’t the only one who felt this way.

In the England dressing room, a growing number of injured and tired players had gathered.

The reality of being woefully underprepared for this series and lacking meaningful match practice hit me like a ton of bricks.

Before a big series, bowlers talk about needing miles in their legs, but England’s had traveled more like feet and inches thanks to Covid and recent rain in Brisbane.

As a result, there were niggles, twinges, cramps, and soreness all over.

And, wow, what a century Travis Head scored off just 85 balls, the joint third-fastest in Ashes history.

Even Ollie Robinson had to leave the field for “strapping re-adjustment and general maintenance.”

And Jack Leach was thrashed so badly on day two of the First Test that he cost 95 runs in his eleven overs.

The failure of Stokes and Leach to stop the run flow put even more pressure on the rest of the team.

Stokes has not played a match of any kind since July, and he only became available a few weeks after the squad was chosen, according to Joe Root.

Nobody seemed more frustrated by his fitness issues than Stokes, who gave up 50 runs in nine overs on day two.

Medics will examine him, and Stokes’ apparent injury is a major source of concern for England.

Morale is harmed by the talisman’s sad appearance.

While England struggled to get wickets, Stuart Broad and James Anderson were bowling flat-out in the Gabba’s nets, as their omission grew increasingly bizarre by the hour.

If England is already 0-1 down, saving the team’s two best bowlers for a game under floodlights next week isn’t such a good idea.

Following England’s batting disaster on day one, it was the bowlers’ turn to suffer misfortune, much of it self-inflicted.

The generosity of England benefited David Warner in particular.

On 17, he was bowled by a Stokes no-ball, Rory Burns dropped him at second slip on 48, and Haseed Hameed should have run him out on 60.

Warner eventually surrendered to Robinson for 94 runs, just one run less than he scored in the entire game…

