Jake Paul, a YouTuber who is eyeing mega-money fights between Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor, names a crazy FOUR-MAN boxing wishlist.

Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor are two of the four fighters JAKE PAUL would like to fight in the future.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is preparing for his rematch with Tyron Woodley this weekend in Florida after Tommy Fury pulled out of their planned fight.

The 24-year-old is already considering who he might face next after naming his wishlist.

Paul told ESPN that he wants to fight Tyson, McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, and Canelo Alvarez in the future.

“I was only in my second year of boxing and I was the second highest paid fighter this year, just behind Canelo,” he said.

“As a result, there’s a lot of room for growth.”

In the future, there will be large brawls.

“Canelo, Mayweather, McGregor, Tyson, whoever it is,” he said.

“It could be anyone,” she says.

The history of each fighter with the Problem Child is examined by SunSport.

In October, Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, stated that he would fight either Jake or his brother Logan.

He went on to say that if the two got into a fight, he’d knock Jake out’so f****** easy.’

Tyson responded, “So f***ing easy,” when asked if he could KO Paul on the Full Send Podcast.

I’d agree, but I’d never go through with it.

“I’d go against my own family,” says the author.

If you get my drift, they adore this little white motherf****er.

I remark, “He has balls.”

Paul has been pursuing a fight with the Notorious for a long time, and the American claimed last month that he would defeat the MMA fighter.

Later this week, he stated that his team and McGregor’s camp are in constant communication regarding a fight inside the squared circle.

“His manager is friends with my manager and another one of my advisors, and they talk about it all the time,” Paul told Graham Bensinger.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re down,'” the narrator says.

Paul believes a fight with four-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez, whom he mocked with an impersonation in November, will take place in the coming years.

And earlier this year, he went after one of the Mexican ace’s opponents, promising to put up a better fight than Avni Yildirim.

“I’m going to give Canelo my all,” he said.

Look at Avni Yildirim, for example.

His nick name was ‘The Turkish Warrior.’

He was compelled to fight…

