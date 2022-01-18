As Anthony Joshua’s opponent celebrates his 35th birthday, watch Oleksandr Usyk’s hilarious father dance.

As Anthony Joshua’s rival celebrates his 35th birthday, watch Oleksandr Usyk’s amusing father dance.

While celebrating his 35th birthday, OLEKSANDR USYK was accused of performing some amusing ‘dad dancing.’

The Ukrainian unified heavyweight champion, who defeated Anthony Joshua in September, was caught on camera busting some questionable moves on the dance floor.

He also wore two massive gloves, but it was his dancing that drew the most attention on Twitter.

“It’s difficult to dislike this guy,” one person said.

“Big USYK loves a little dad dancing,” another said.

“What a guy,” one person added.

In recent years, British boxing fans have become enamored with Usyk’s eccentric personality.

On English soil, he has defeated Tony Bellew, 39, Derek Chisora, 38, and Joshua, 32.

With a rematch against AJ looming, Usyk is set to return to the capital.

Joshua has exercised his right to a rematch as soon as possible in order to reclaim the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts he lost at Tottenham’s stadium.

And an announcement is on the way, according to Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

“A lot of things are happening right now,” he told Sky Sports.

We’ll show you everything as soon as possible.”

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, previously stated that Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadium are the frontrunners to host the rematch.