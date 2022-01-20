As Arsenal’s dreadful January continues with a Carabao Cup KO against Liverpool, the club has THREE TIMES the number of red cards as goals in 2022.

In 2022, Arsenal will have THREE TIMES as many red cards as goals, as the club’s dreadful January continues with a Carabao Cup KO against Liverpool.

THOMAS PARTEY’S dismissal in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool was the Gunners’ THIRD red card of the season, and it’s only January.

Diogo Jota’s double ended Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware for the 202122 season, as Partey received his second yellow card just three minutes after his first.

Arsenal has now received three times the number of red cards as they have goals in 2022.

The statistic is depressing for Arsenal fans, with Bukayo Saka’s goal against Manchester City on New Year’s Day being the only time Mikel Arteta’s side has scored this calendar year.

They’ve already seen red on three occasions.

Before Granit Xhaka’s moment of madness at Anfield last week, Gabriel was sent off for two bookable offences in that same match.

The Swiss midfielder, who was also the last defender, received a straight red card for a reckless waist-high challenge on Jota.

And Partey’s dismissal tonight completes Arteta and company’s sloppy start to 2022.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Partey had only just returned to the UK from the Africa Cup of Nations, where his team had been eliminated early by minnows Comoros.

He came on as a second-half substitute but didn’t last long after receiving a second booking for a lunging challenge on Fabinho.

Arsenal have failed to score in each of their last three games, including two Carabao Cup matches against Liverpool and a toothless FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest.

And with Partey’s dismissal this evening, Arsenal now has FOURTEEN red cards under Arteta.

Since the Spaniard took over in December 2019, the club has won six times in all competitions, which is more than any other team in the Premier League.

Gabriel’s dismissal on January 1 also helped Arsenal set the unwelcome record of becoming the first Premier League team to receive 100 yellow cards.

The Gunners had 89 red cards when Arteta took over in December 2019, with Everton in first place with 95.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has raced ahead of Everton to reach their dreaded century in just over two years, with Everton now on 99.

Our live blogs will keep you up to date on all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and rumors.