As Arteta continues his squad overhaul, Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is set to join Udinese on loan.

Udinese have targeted Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, so the Gunners are set to loan him out.

The deal is almost done, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“Udinese are set to sign Pablo Mar on loan from Arsenal, deal almost completed,” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

“After final details are agreed upon, Pablo will travel to Italy.”

Mari, 28, joined Arsenal on loan from Flamengo in January 2020 before signing a permanent deal with the club the following summer.

Even though he was a first-team regular when he arrived, he has since fallen behind Gabriel and Ben White in the pecking order.

Mikel Arteta is willing to let the defender go after only three appearances this season.

According to reports, the player is open to a move in order to gain more first-team experience.

The Italian side is also hoping to sign Filip Benkovic on a free transfer from Leicester City.

Benkovic and the Foxes had agreed to cancel the remaining terms of his contract.

Arsenal is looking to sell a number of players, including Mari.

This month, Sead Kolasinac and Bernd Leno are also expected to leave the club.

