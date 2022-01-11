As Arteta prepares for next season, William Saliba will ‘finally be given an Arsenal chance’ after three years without a game.

As Arteta prepares for next season, William Saliba will ‘finally be given an Arsenal chance’ after three years of waiting.

According to reports, WILLIAM SALIBA will be given a chance at Arsenal next season.

In 2019, the Gunners paid around £27 million to sign the Frenchman from Saint-Etienne.

However, he has yet to make an appearance for Mikel Arteta’s senior team.

That, however, may be about to change.

Arsenal are expected to reject Marseille’s bid to make the loan permanent in the summer, according to L’Equipe.

Rather, they want Arteta to finally integrate him into the first-team squad that was sent up.

Saliba was expected to play a role in the following season after returning to Saint-Etienne on loan in 2019-20.

He had yet to make his debut by the time the January window rolled around last year.

Because of his dissatisfaction, he publicly questioned whether he truly belongs at Arsenal.

After a loan spell with Nice in the second half of last season, he returned to Marseille this season.

Saliba, 20, has been a standout performer for Marseille, notably in a 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in October.

“I know that after the money that the club has spent trying to bring him in, to send him on loan, it’s sometimes difficult to explain or understand,” Arteta said earlier this season.

“However, a lot of things have happened to him, and we need to protect him as well. He’s a long-term player for us.”

And three or four games isn’t enough for him.

“For him, he needs a lot more than that, because what happened in the last 18 months has caused him some personal problems, and we need to help him and stay as close to him as possible.”

“And now he has to play, play, play while also enjoying his profession.”

And I believe we’ve found the right club in him to accomplish this.

“He’s overjoyed to be going there right now.”

Hopefully, he’ll have a good time playing football and be ready for us next season.”

