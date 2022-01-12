As Arteta seeks world-class players, Arsenal is in advanced talks with Juventus to sign Arthur on a loan deal.

Arsenal are ‘in advanced talks with Juventus to sign Arthur on a loan transfer,’ according to reports, as Arteta seeks out world-class players.

The Gunners are severely lacking in midfield options, especially after Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny were called up to the African Cup of Nations.

For the 1-0 FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Arteta was forced to pick youngster Charlie Patino and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

According to RMC Sport, the Emirates manager is trying to fix his midfield woes this month with a swoop for ex-Barcelona star Arthur.

In a switch involving Miralem Pjanic, the Brazilian joined Juventus in 2020.

Arthur has a contract that runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

In his 18-month stay in Serie A, however, he only appeared 29 times.

Arteta is hoping Juve will be enticed to let him go on loan until the end of the season, despite only making seven league appearances this season.

However, Massimiliano Allegri has already confirmed that Aaron Ramsey, a fellow midfield outcast, will be sold this month.

This could indicate that the Italians intend to keep Arthur as a back-up.

Arteta confirmed earlier this month that he would be looking to sign ‘world-class’ players to help Arsenal secure their first top-four finish since 2015-16.

“This club has traditionally targeted the best players in the world,” the Spaniard explained.

“Arsenal has always attracted the best players.

“The situation remains the same.

It is a significant benefit for us.”

