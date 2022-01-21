As Australian Open fans compare Nick Kyrgios to Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his hair dye melts onto his face.

As Australian Open fans compare Nick Kyrgios to Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his hair dye melts onto his face.

Hair dye melted onto Nick Kyrgios’ face during his match at the Australian Open, prompting comparisons to Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

After losing in four sets to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 26-year-old was knocked out of the Melbourne Grand Slam in the second round.

His hair, on the other hand, drew the attention of some Australian Open fans.

As the game progressed in the sweltering Melbourne heat, what appeared to be hair dye began to melt onto the top of his head.

People took to social media in droves to express their displeasure with the situation.

“His crown has been thinning for a while now,” one person said.

It happens all the time.

It is, after all, quite early at the age of 26.

But let me tell you something: the struggle is real!”

“Must be extremely cheap hair dye,” said another.

“You’re making me blush.”

“Nick Kyrgios having a Rudy Giuliani moment as hair dye melts off his face,” a third said, comparing him to Giuliani.

The reference to Giuliani refers to a press conference in November 2020 in which Trump’s ex-lawyer’s hair dye dripped all the way down his face.

Others, on the other hand, were perplexed by Kyrgios’ facial expression.

“OMG, I’ve been noticing that and wondering what in the world I was seeing!” one person exclaimed.

“I noticed it during the match and thought for a second that he’d tattooed something on his forehead,” another person said.

“Embrace the receding hairline bro!” said one of the Australian’s fans, who also encouraged him to be proud of his hair.

During Kyrgios’ loss to Medvedev, the larger-than-life character took aim at both the umpire and the crowd.

“I don’t want to talk to you, listen to me!” he said to the umpire.

“Stop screaming out while I’m f***ing serving,” he said to the crowd during another altercation.

With his on-court antics over the years, Kyrgios has earned a reputation as a crowd-pleaser.

And he did not disappoint during his brief appearance at the Australian Open this year.

Kyrgios used a never-before-seen underarm serve through the legs to beat Liam Broady of the United Kingdom in the first round.

He also did a mock Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after the win, referencing the crowd’s constant chants of ‘SIU’ throughout the game.