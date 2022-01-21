As Australian Open fans compare Nick Kyrgios to Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani, his hair dye melts onto his face.

As Australian Open fans compare Nick Kyrgios to Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his hair dye melts onto his face.

After losing in four sets to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 26-year-old was knocked out of the Melbourne Grand Slam in the second round.

After losing in four sets to World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 26-year-old was knocked out of the Melbourne Grand Slam in the second round.

But it was his hair that drew the attention of some Australian Open viewers from their couches.

As the match progressed, some of his hair dye began to melt onto his brow.

As a result, social media users reacted in droves.

“His crown has been thinning for a while now,” someone said.

This is something that occurs.

It is, after all, quite early at 26.

But let me tell you something: the struggle is real!”

“Must be extremely cheap hair dye,” said another.

“You’re making me blush.”

“Nick Kyrgios having a Rudy Giuliani moment as hair dye melts off his face,” said a third.

The reference to Giuliani is in reference to Trump’s ex-lawyer’s embarrassment in November 2020 when his hair dye dripped all the way down his face during a press conference.

Others, on the other hand, were perplexed by Kyrgios’ brow tattoo.

“OMG, I’ve been noticing that and wondering what the hell I’m seeing!” exclaimed one person.

“I noticed it during the match and thought for a second that he’d tattooed something on his forehead,” another person said.

“Embrace the receding hairline bro!” said one of the Australian’s fans, who also encouraged him to be proud of his hair.

During Kyrgios’ loss to Medvedev, the larger-than-life character took shots at both the umpire and the crowd.

“I don’t want to talk to you, listen to me!” he could be heard telling the umpire.

“Stop screaming out while I’m f***ing serving,” he said to the crowd during another altercation.

With his on-court antics, Kyrgios has earned a reputation as a crowd-pleaser over the years.

During his brief appearance at this year’s Australian Open, he did not disappoint.

Kyrgios used a never-before-seen underarm serve through the legs to beat Britain’s Liam Broady in the first round.

He also did a mock Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after the win, referring to the crowd’s constant chants of ‘SIU’ throughout the game.