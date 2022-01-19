As Blues fans demand that Tariq Lamptey be re-signed, watch him leave three Chelsea defenders for dead.

TARIQ LAMPTEY demonstrated his lightning speed by leaving three Chelsea defenders for dead.

Lamptey’s performance against his former club on Tuesday prompted Chelsea supporters to call for his re-signing.

Lamptey, 21, joined the Blues’ academy at the age of eight in 2008.

Despite being considered a future star, the right-back only appeared in three games for Chelsea.

Lamptey was sold to Brighton for a bargain £4 million two years ago.

The England U21 international has since established himself as one of the league’s most promising young players.

Lamptey’s progress was evident in the Premier League match on the south coast on Tuesday night.

Lamptey swooped in to cleanly win the ball from Callum Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea attacked the Brighton penalty area.

Three Chelsea players then blocked his exit.

Lamptey zipped through the trio with a shrug of the shoulder and an electric burst of speed to launch a counter-attack.

As a three-on-three situation arose, the ace found a teammate.

Brighton, on the other hand, failed to make the most of their chance, quickly handing possession back to Chelsea.

Lamptey’s efforts, however, were not overlooked by Blues fans who were still angry about his release.

Chelsea has had a wing-back crisis in recent weeks, and many believe Lamptey would now be in the starting lineup if he had stayed at the club.

“Whoever sanctions Chelsea’s departures needs to be sacked ASAP,” one fan grumbled.

“Why did Chelsea let him go on a permanent basis? He’d be great competition for Reece James,” one fan speculated.

“Quality player, big clubs will undoubtedly come knocking,” said another.