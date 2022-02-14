As Bob Arum fumes, Dillian Whyte is demanding MORE money than the £9 million purse for his fight with Tyson Fury just to PROMOTE the fight.

With a record £30.6 million WBC purse bid, Fury’s promoters Arum and Frank Warren won the rights to stage the grudge match.

Although the champion has signed his contract, Whyte has yet to do so, while also giving his opponent the silent treatment.

Before he begins flogging the fight, Hall of Fame promoter Arum claims the British challenger wants more.

“He’s trying to get more money,” he said on the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel.

It’s that simple.

He’s making an attempt to stifle our progress.

“One thing about winning a purse bid is that it implies that the fighters will assist in promotional efforts.

“Well, that leaves a lot of room for interpretation.”

Because most fighters are professionals, they will promote.

“Now he’s saying, ‘I need more money to promote because you’re stuck paying me what the purse bids said, which is (dollar)7.3 million, and I need more money from you to go out there and promote.’

“And our position is that we won’t give it to you.”

Now, if the fight is a huge success, we’ll give you a sneak peek at the backend, where everyone has made money.

“However, we will not be put in a position where you threaten us with not being able to participate in the promotion.”

He’s a fool if he doesn’t.

“Because, after all, there’s always tomorrow, and even if he loses the fight, which he expects to do, he builds his own image and career by participating in the promotion.”

“And secondly, and perhaps more importantly, he desperately needs the exposure that this big fight will provide, and his threat is that he will not take advantage of it.”

Whyte, 33, is set to receive only a 20% share of the purse bid, a decision he believes he will challenge.

The winner of the fight, however, will receive a 10% bonus, bringing the challenger’s total earnings to £9 million if he wins.

Fury has already signed the contract, and Whyte has until February 19 to do so.

The target date is April 23, and the 90,000-seater at Wembley Stadium is the new frontrunner to host.