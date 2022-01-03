As Canelo warns Fury and Joshua, meet Frank Sanchez, a boxer tipped to take over the heavyweight division.

FRANK SANCHEZ, a Cuban heavyweight, is expected to take over the division, according to stablemate Canelo Alvarez.

Sanchez made his professional debut in 2017, after a long and successful amateur career in which he went 214-6.

However, in November 2019, the 6ft 4in contender joined renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso, sharing the gym with Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Sanchez has gone 20–0 since then, with one no-contest, and is ranked fifth in both the WBO and the WBC.

It puts him within striking distance of Tyson Fury, 33, and Oleksandr Usyk, 34, who defeated Anthony Joshua, 32, in September.

But, according to Canelo, Sanchez will be the new king of the blue ribband division soon, sending a strong message to heavyweight rivals.

“He will be world champion,” Alvarez, 31, predicted, “and he will sweep everyone in the heavyweight division because he is a special talent.”

Sanchez, 28, recently defeated Christian Hammer, 34, who had previously fought Fury.

He had previously defeated fellow competitor Efe Ajagba, 27, in the most impressive of his victories.

Despite their enormous size and weight disparities, Sanchez and Canelo have sparred in their San Diego gym before.

And Alvarez, the current pound-for-pound No. 1 in the sport, was present to witness his training partner’s victory over Hammer.

“Seeing Canelo support me at ringside gave me a lot of motivation,” Sanchez said.

“This year must be a watershed moment in my quest to become a world champion.”

“This was a tough opponent, but my ring dominance and skills were too much for him, and they will be too much for anyone who gets in my way.”

Sanchez’s routine victory over Hammer may help him climb the heavyweight rankings even higher.

According to trainer Reynoso, who guided Canelo to titles in FOUR divisions, this sets him up for a potentially breakthrough year.

“This is another step forward for Frank, and we are confident that 2022 will bring him great things,” he said.