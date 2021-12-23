As chairman Ian Bankier stresses the importance of “continuity,” Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson has been appointed on a permanent basis.

Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson has been appointed on a permanent basis, while chairman Ian Bankier emphasizes the importance of “continuity.”

Since Dominic McKay’s surprise departure in September, the 45-year-old has served as Celtic’s acting CEO.

Celtic have appointed interim CEO Michael Nicholson on a permanent basis, ensuring continuity in the position.

After Dominic McKay abruptly resigned after only 10 weeks in the role, Nicholson was named the club’s third chief executive of 2021 on September 10.

McKay had come from the Scottish Rugby Union to replace the long-serving Peter Lawwell, but he left for “personal reasons” before returning to the oval-ball game as chairman of European Professional Club Rugby the following month.

Since then, Nicholson has been in a supporting role, working with manager Ange Postecoglou and recruitment staff to plan for the January transfer window.

The 45-year-old joined Celtic in 2013 as company secretary and head of legal before being promoted to director of legal and football affairs two years later.

“As a lifelong Celtic supporter, I will do everything I can to help the club progress, working in the best interests of Celtic at all times,” Nicholson said on the club’s official website.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of this great institution for many years, and it is an honor to now take on this new role.”

“We have a fantastic team of people who are completely dedicated to Celtic, and we will work together to bring success to the club and our fans.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Ange, the board, our teammates, and supporters to help us grow as a club that is proud of our history and committed to continuous improvement.”

“The current environment is uncertain, and everyone at the club recognizes and values our fans’ unwavering support.”

“Our League Cup victory at the weekend gives us all reason to rejoice, and we look forward to Celtic Football Club’s continued success.”

Nicholson was “well-known and highly respected across football domestically and internationally,” according to Celtic chairman Ian Bankier.

“He has the ability and experience to lead Celtic forward and achieve great results,” said Bankier.

Chris McKay, a current board member, will take over as CFO.

“The appointments of Michael and Chris bring important continuity,” Bankier said.

“They’ve been close to Ange since his arrival as football manager in the summer, and they’ve backed him up brilliantly since then, and they’ll continue to do so as we expand our football operations.”