As Chelsea fight back against Liverpool, Mateo Kovacic scores a goal of the season contender with a brilliant volley.

With a brilliant volley, MATEO KOVACIC kicked off Chelsea’s comeback against Liverpool.

When Kovacic sensationally pulled one back at Stamford Bridge, the Blues were down 2-0.

Chelsea’s comeback begins…

With an absolute stunner, Kovacic scored their first goal of the match! pic.twitter.comEvhnFEnTHF

After Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher punched clear a Marcos Alonso free-kick, the Croatian perfectly volleyed home from outside the box.

It’s Kovacic’s fourth Chelsea goal since joining the club in 2018, but it’ll be tough to top.

It was the much-needed break for the Blues, who had fallen behind after Sadio Mane’s opener after nine minutes.

Trevoh Chalobah’s error allowed the forward in on goal, and he went past Mendy Edouard to make it 1-0.

On 26 minutes, Mo Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead by finding space down the right, cutting in and finishing past Mendy.

Chelsea, however, miraculously leveled the score in less than five minutes.

Christian Pulisic, who had missed a golden opportunity early in the game, made amends after Kovacic’s stunning goal.

To equalize, the American latched onto a ball over the top and expertly finished over the top past Kelleher with his left foot.

In the second half, it was all to play for.