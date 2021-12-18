As Covid rips through the club, Tottenham is hit by yet another positive coronavirus case, with a new outbreak also in the U23s squad.

As Covid rips through the club, another positive coronavirus case has been discovered, with a new outbreak also in the U23s squad.

TOTTENHAM has reportedly been infected with Covid-19 at their North London training facility.

There has been a new case among the first-team squad, as well as an outbreak in the U23s.

According to the Telegraph, the new cases join the eight first-team players, nine staff members, and a number of U23s who tested positive last week.

Last Thursday’s match against Rennes and Sunday’s match against Brighton were both canceled due to the outbreak at the club.

On Sunday, a number of injured and negative players returned to the club for limited training sessions.

Another meeting with Antonio Conte, the manager, was scheduled for today.

