Brentford manager Frank has called for all Premier League games this weekend to be postponed as Covid rips through the top flight.

Brentford manager Frank has called for all Premier League fixtures this weekend to be postponed as Covid rips through the top flight.

BRENTFORD manager Thomas Frank has called on the Premier League to postpone all of this weekend’s games in the wake of a spike in Covid cases.

The Omicron variant has been sweeping the UK, and Premier League bosses received a record 42 positive tests last week.

Brentford’s match against Manchester United was postponed on Tuesday due to an outbreak within Manchester United’s camp.

Tottenham’s trip to Brighton and Burnley’s six-pointer against Watford have both been hit by covid outbreaks.

To ‘break the chain,’ Frank, 48, is calling for all Premier League games to be canceled this weekend.

He stated, “We believe the entire round of Premier League games this weekend should be postponed.”

“The number of Covid cases at all Premier League clubs is skyrocketing; everyone is dealing with it and having issues.”

“Delaying this round, as well as the Carabao Cup round, would give everyone at least a week, if not four or five days, to clean and do everything at the training ground, ensuring that everything is clean and the chain is broken.”

Despite the requests of both parties, Leicester’s match against Spurs is set to take place tonight.

The fixtures for this weekend are expected to go ahead as planned, with capacity crowds expected.

Fans will be required to show their Covid passports as part of the government’s Plan B guidelines.

“We fully respect that we want to play,” Frank continued. “It’s important that football continues, and this way, I’m 100 percent sure, we’ll be able to keep Boxing Day going.”

“This Omicron variant is sweeping the globe like wildfire, and I believe we must do everything we can to protect and prevent it.”

“I believe we can accomplish a great deal by closing training grounds for three, four, or five days and then reopening them,” the author says.

Visit our Football news live blog for the most recent rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.