As details emerge of first kiss with pupil girlfriend, maths teacher ‘wants to be a better man.’

As details of his first kiss with a student girlfriend emerge, a maths teacher ‘wants to be a better man.’

Ross Spittal, from Renfrewshire, is “an exceptional teacher” who should be given a second chance, according to a former colleague and mentor who testified at a hearing of the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

According to a former colleague of a teacher who had sex with an S6 student, it was “common knowledge” among the staff that the teenager had a crush on him for years.

Teachers “took it for granted,” according to Kevin Smith, that the student had a crush on Renfrewshire maths teacher Ross Spittal.

Following an investigation into his relationship with the student, Spittal faces being struck off the teaching register by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

The Bishopton man, 32, has already admitted to having sex with the student in 2019 at his home, which he shared with his girlfriend at the time, Kim Smyth, 33.

Smith said he was aware of the pupil’s crush on his former colleague when she was in S4 at a high school in West Lothian – aged 16 – at a hearing to determine whether she should remain on the teaching register.

He was “shocked and surprised” to learn that Spittal later had a relationship with the student, but believes he should be allowed back in the classroom.

Clare Raftery asked Smith, who referred to himself as Spittal’s mentor, if the pupil’s crush was well-known at today’s fitness to teach hearing.

“Ms A was finishing fourth year when I left, and I was aware,” he explained.

“I’m sure it was well-known.”

“I believe he was a little embarrassed.”

“It was assumed [by those in the know]that she had a crush on him.”

Smith said he learned about the relationship from a coworker at Woodlands High School, where he currently works.

“It was a surprise and a shock,” Smith said.

“There were a lot of boundaries crossed, and it was a little overwhelming.”

“Those five weeks were a whirlwind for him.”

“Feelings developed from the kiss, and it developed into a relationship.”

“He went into fight or flight after the kiss, and then feelings developed, and it became a personal relationship rather than a professional one.”

“I discovered,” Smith added.

