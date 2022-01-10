Newcastle is in talks with Monaco over Benoit Badiashile as Eddie Howe looks to sign a £35 million defender this month.

Newcastle is in talks with Monaco about signing Benoit Badiashile, with Eddie Howe hoping to complete the deal this month.

Newcastle has reportedly held talks with Monaco about Benoit Badiashile, a £35 million centre-back.

As the Magpies try to avoid relegation, Toon manager Eddie Howe is desperate to add to his defensive ranks.

The 20-year-old has previously attracted the attention of Manchester United, Wolves, and West Ham.

He’s played in 20 games across all competitions so far this season.

Newcastle has increased their efforts to sign Badiashile as a result of their inability to reach an agreement with Lille for Sven Botman, according to the Mail.

The France Under-21 international is estimated to be worth around £35 million, according to Monaco.

However, the Magpies are said to be in talks with a number of defenders, so that isn’t a guarantee.

Howe is looking for at least two more centre-backs to complement Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark, who are his current first two.

SUN VEGAS IS OFFERING A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Negotiations with Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are said to be ongoing.

A loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Samuel Umtiti is also in the works.

The Magpies are also reportedly considering a move for West Ham’s Issa Diop, with a £10 million bid being prepared for him.

They bolstered their defense by signing England fullback Kieron Trippier for £12 million from Atletico Madrid.

Visit our Transfer News Live blog for the most recent rumours, gossip, and completed deals.

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on the Hammers’ Frenchman for a while now.

The Irons are unlikely to sell their first-choice centre-back pairing of Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, who are expected to be out for months rather than weeks due to injury.

In the East End, Diop has a contract that runs until 2023.

WITH FREE BETS, YOU CAN GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS!

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]