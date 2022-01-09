As England’s flop struggles, Jadon Sancho’s £73 million move to Manchester United was the wrong move for the wrong player at the wrong time.

As England’s flop struggles, Jadon Sancho’s £73 million transfer to Manchester United was the wrong move for the wrong player at the wrong time.

In his five months as a Manchester United player, he has already worked for three different managers in a dysfunctional team in an unfamiliar league.

It’s no surprise that Jadon Sancho’s mind is jumbled.

Patience and understanding are required and deserved by even a £73 million signing.

Sancho has only one goal and no assists in 16 Premier League appearances after half a season at Old Trafford.

Sancho was the worst of a bad bunch in United’s dreadful 1-0 home loss to Wolves on Monday, the club’s first loss under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

He frequently lost possession due to poor decision-making and misplaced passes, most notably when he led a United break but ran into traffic when Cristiano Ronaldo was waiting unmarked for an early scoring opportunity.

This is a player with instincts, known for his speed, dribbling, and take-ons, who appears to be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

United pursued Sancho for 18 months, but there were always doubts about whether he was the major signing they truly needed, especially given the club’s glaring defensive midfield deficiency.

While Ronaldo’s subsequent marquee signing may have served as a welcome distraction, allowing Sancho to settle in, it has only served to confuse the rest of United’s attacking players.

Sancho was deservedly praised for his bold decision to leave Manchester City and join Borussia Dortmund at the age of 17.

Sancho averaged a goal or assist every 90 minutes in 104 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, scoring 38 goals and assisting 45 times.

However, with the exception of Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga’s quality of competition is deteriorating.

It lacks the competitive depth of England’s top flight.

Sancho’s German football statistics, while impressive, can also be seen as flattering.

Sancho has only scored three times in 23 appearances for England, two of them in a bizarre qualifier against Kosovo in 2019, despite being capped for the senior side at the age of 18. He has rarely made an impact.

While the spirit in England’s squad was high during the Euros, Sancho was the only one of the 26 players said to have complained about his lack of game time inside the camp.

