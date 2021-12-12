As English football is ravaged by the Covid virus, QPR’s clash with Sheffield United has been canceled.

QPR’s match against Sheffield United has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak, similar to that which afflicted Tottenham Hotspur.

‘A number of positive tests’ have left Mark Warburton’s promotion chasers with ‘insufficient numbers to fulfill’ Monday’s game, according to the club.

Spurs, on the other side of the capital, have had two matches postponed after the coronavirus was discovered in eight players and five staff members.

Covid has now wreaked havoc on Championship side QPR as well.

The EFL will look into the postponement to see if it is legal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” QPR said in a statement. “We will update supporters with further information as soon as it is available.”

They are having one of their best seasons in many years, sitting fifth.

Their next match is against Swansea City on Saturday, while the Blades will be without a game until next Monday, when they travel to leaders Fulham.

Spurs, meanwhile, may be granted a reprieve in the Europa Conference League.

Uefa initially refused to reschedule the match against Rennes last Thursday.

However, they are reportedly considering allowing it to be replayed after the competition’s group game deadline of December 31.

The CEDB has awarded 3-0 victories to clubs whose opponents were unable to fulfill fixtures due to Covid infections during the pandemic.

That position has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, the CEDB may rule that Rennes was not flexible enough in attempting to arrange a new date.

