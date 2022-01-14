As ex-Football Manager wonderkid quits Newcastle and Kenedy returns to Chelsea, where do 11 forgotten Premier League stars stand today?

There have been plenty of Premier League flops, from Henri Saivet to Kenedy and Moise Kean.

Many of those failures, however, have managed to stay at some of the Premier League’s top clubs despite having outstayed their welcome.

Kenedy was recalled by Chelsea this week, making him the latest Blues player to spend the majority of his contract elsewhere.

Other Chelsea players who fall into this category are Michy Batshuayi and Abdul Baba Rahman.

However, there are a number of forgotten Premier League stars who haven’t played for their parent clubs in a long time.

SunSport looks at 11 of these players, some of whom were once highly regarded.

Batshuayi is on loan at Besiktas for the fifth time since joining Chelsea in 2016.

He also appears to be having a good time in Turkey, where he has seven goals in 16 league games.

However, if he is to compete with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for a place in Chelsea’s starting lineup, he will need to increase his goal tally.

The 31-year-old left Newcastle on a permanent basis earlier this week to join Lamia of Greece.

In the past two and a half years, Saivet hasn’t played a minute of senior football.

His last regular season appearance came in 2018-19, when he was on loan at Turkish club Bursaspor.

The former football manager wonderkid has only made five appearances for the Magpies in his two years at the club.

For the first half of the season, the Brazilian was on loan at Flamengo, but he has now returned to Chelsea.

Watford, Newcastle, Getafe, and Granada have all had him on loan.

“I was taken aback,” Kenedy said of the recall.

Last night, around 11 p.m., I found out.

“It was all very quick.”

Pereira joined Manchester United as a youngster before going on loan to Granada and Valencia in Spain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him a regular run in the team following his spell at the latter, and he made 59 appearances between 2018 and 2020.

Pereira returned to his native Brazil with Flamengo after a loan spell with Lazio last season.

Cutrone arrived at Wolves with high hopes after joining for £16 million from AC Milan.

Wolves were in need of a goalscorer as they began their second season back in the Premier League, but Cutrone failed to deliver, scoring just two goals in 12 games before being loaned to Fiorentina in January.

On a loan basis, he returned to I Viola…

