As fans fear a transfer raid following the cup KO, Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

As fans fear a transfer raid after the cup KO, Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final, JURGEN KLOPP praised Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian, 20, looked good on the ball but struggled to get past Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds defense remained resolute.

Klopp, on the other hand, praised his upbeat demeanor and positive attitude.

When asked about Chelsea, the German chose to speak about Martinelli instead.

“Martinelli, by the way,” he added, “is a name that everyone should remember.”

“A fantastic performer.”

Klopp’s admiration for the winger has alarmed a number of Arsenal supporters.

“I think he has eyes on our two kids as Mane and Salah replacements,” one Liverpool fan wrote on Twitter.

“We should renew him as soon as possible,” said another. “Trying to lure him to Liverpool in the next two or three seasons.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“You’re not getting him or Saka, ya cheat,” a third continued.

“Martinelli is a dream player for Klopp,” another fan said.

“His pace and energy are incredible, and his pressing is superb.

In comparison to most forward players, he wins the ball back a lot more.

I’m hoping he stays healthy because he’ll be a top player for a long time.”

Bukayo Saka, a potential long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.