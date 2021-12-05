As fans rally around Arsenal legend Ian Wright, he is forced to leave ITV’s FA Cup coverage due to family bereavement.

Due to a family bereavement, IAN WRIGHT has had to withdraw from ITV's live FA Cup coverage.

On Saturday afternoon, the Arsenal legend was in attendance as a pundit for Rochdale vs. Plymouth in the FA Cup second round.

And he was said to be in a good mood not only on camera, but also with fans as he interacted with them ahead of the 12:15 p.m. kick-off.

However, he was forced to leave the game at halftime after learning that a member of his family had died.

Wright had posted a picture of himself at the match on Twitter less than an hour before hearing the devastating news.

“Just met another Ian Wright,” he captioned a photo of himself smiling alongside a fan at the game.

