As fierce contract row brass and Dana White continue, Francis Ngannou warned that leaving the UFC would be “STUPID.”

Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, has been warned that leaving the organization at the end of the year would be “stupid.”

Ngannou’s contract with the UFC is set to expire in December, and he has turned down a new deal worth £5 million from the organization.

The Cameroonian-born Frenchman, 34, wants more flexibility in his contract and to be able to box with the UFC’s approval, but he appears willing to test the waters in free agency if his demands aren’t met.

But, according to future Hall of Fame commentator Bruce Buffer, The Predator would be foolish to leave the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization.

“It would be foolish to go your own way,” Buffer said in a recent episode of his It’s Time podcast to Ngannou.

“The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the National Football League.”

All other MMA promotions around the world, according to Buffer, would be a major step down for the heavy-handed Ngannou.

“No offense to other organizations,” he continued, “but after a while, you become irrelevant if you leave the UFC.”

To a certain extent.

“Instead of losing in the UFC, your contract with the UFC is terminated, and you fall from the Octagon to Bellator [and so on].”

“Let’s just hope everyone comes together [to reach an agreement].”

Ngannou’s future with the UFC is in jeopardy, as he’ll be out for at least NINE months following knee surgery.

He is, however, eager to extend his stay in the premier mixed martial arts organization, but only if the UFC agrees to his terms.

“You can be free and fight for the UFC, I just want to be free,” he said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“We’re ostensibly self-employed.”

Technically, an independent contractor is a free person.

“That’s why the contract needs to be tweaked.”

That’s what I’ve been fighting for all these years.”

