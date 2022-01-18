As fight talks with Dillian Whyte over purse split continue, watch Tyson Fury body spar with Joseph Parker.

While fight talks with Dillian Whyte over purse split continue, watch Tyson Fury body spar with Joseph Parker.

Before his next fight, TYSON FURY has been trading body blows with his heavyweight pal Joseph Parker.

The two were photographed sparring in Fury’s Morecambe gym, and the WBC champion is still in talks to fight Dillian Whyte.

Sonny Bill Williams, 36, an ex-New Zealand rugby star and an 8-0 heavyweight, was also in the ring, training with Olympian David Nyika, 26.

After Parker, 29, defeated his cousin Hughie, 27, in 2017, Fury, 33, struck up a friendship with him.

The Gypsy King even assisted the Kiwi in forming a bond with coach Andy Lee, with the pair going on to defeat Derek Chisora, 38, twice.

Lee has recently worked as an assistant trainer for Fury, who has a pair of knockout victories over rival Deontay Wilder, 36.

The WBC has ordered him to defend his title against Whyte, 33, since then.

However, if the deal proceeds to purse bids, the challenger will only receive a 20% share of the potential earnings.

Whyte has since filed an appeal, claiming that he is owed 45 percent of his salary due to his ‘interim’ title.

Because the opposing promoter is unlikely to agree to a deal, the fight will be decided by purse bids, which means the highest offer will be staged.

Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s promoters, have revealed that their man could return on March 26.

But Whyte’s backer Eddie Hearn doubts it will happen that quickly, estimating a two-month delay.

“People keep talking about March dates,” Hearn told the BBC, “and that’s beginning to look unrealistic for a fight of this magnitude.”

“Either March, April, or early May.”

The fight will take place during this time period.

What happens this week will determine whether or not this is the case.

“Right now, there are a lot of conversations going on behind the scenes.

“At any moment, something could change.”

Despite his request for a more profitable slice, Whyte will accept a 20% cut if necessary, according to Hearn.

“It appears that Dillian Whyte will get his shot at the WBC title, but we must fight for his rights and ensure that the fight is fair,” he said.

“It’s not going to prevent us from fighting.”