As figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits her verdict, the IOC says mental health concerns are Russia’s problem.

The 15-year-old won’t know if she’ll be able to skate until the night before her short program in the women’s singles figure skating competition.

BEIJING – The Russian team, not Olympic organizers, is to blame for Kamlia Valieva’s mental anguish, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Valieva is currently training as usual, but with a cloud over her head; a hearing will be held on Sunday at 12.30pm GMT to determine whether she will be allowed to compete in Tuesday’s figure skating singles.

On December 25, the 15-year-old tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, but the result was not received until February 8, the day after she won gold in the team event.

She missed a day of practice but has since returned to the rink to rehearse her routines for the competition, which begins on Thursday and will be covered extensively by the media.

She walked through the media zone on Friday, hooded, to avoid the cameras, but without any media or team support.

The situation was not repeated on Saturday, when she was flanked by two Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) minders and a press officer.

Valieva’s initial appeal against suspension will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Sunday, with a decision expected on Monday.

However, the European champion will still find out whether she is allowed to skate just 24 hours before the biggest competition of her life.

“We want to get this done as soon as possible,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

“Justice moves slowly in this country, as it does in the rest of the world.

But this is actually quite quick.

We’d like to see a quick resolution.”

The IOC was also questioned about the athletes’ mental health, specifically Valieva’s.

“In the village here, there are 65 athlete welfare officers,” Adams said, mentioning the Mentally Fit Helpline as one of the resources athletes can use.

“Any of the national committees’ athletes [under the age of 18]can request chaperones.”

“But, first and foremost, each team must support its own people.”

Valieva’s plight has raised ethical concerns.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

