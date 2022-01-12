As figures for the Covid-hit 202021 season are released, Man Utd’s revenue falls behind City for the first time ever.

As figures for the Covid-hit 202021 season are released, Manchester United’s revenue falls behind City for the first time ever.

According to newly released figures, Manchester City’s revenues outstripped those of United by more than £73 million last season.

In the 202021 season, Pep Guardiola led his team to their third Premier League title in four years, as well as a trip to the Champions League final.

And it was thanks to these factors that City earned £537 million in operating revenue last season, a 17 percent increase over the previous year.

It also dwarfed Old Trafford’s £464 million in broadcast, match day, and commercial revenue.

The report, written by consultants KPMG, emphasizes the impact of the pandemic on English football’s top level.

For the first time, it demonstrates that in terms of finances, City is the dominant force in the city.

The figures show how City’s recent success has transformed them into a new English and European football superpower, while United have not won a trophy since 2017.

In the United boardroom, the hope is that the return of fans – with hospitality and full stadiums – will see them overtake City in a year.

City has yet to release their financial results for last season, but according to a KPMG report, they earned £108 million by reaching the Champions League final.

Broadcast revenue increased by 55% to £279 million, though the figure was inflated because some games were moved from the previous season to 202021.

As a result of the pandemic, games were played behind closed doors, which helped to offset the dramatic drop in match day revenue.

According to the report, their commercial revenues increased by 8% to around £255 million, beating United’s £232 million in the same period.

City’s staff costs, profit or loss were not included in the KPMG Football Benchmark, which looked at the financial results of eight European champions.

It gives an indication of the club’s strong financial position ahead of the release of its accounts in the coming days.

