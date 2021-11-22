As footage of Tommy Fury sparring against a 6ft 7in boxer leaks ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, watch him demonstrate his slick defense.

Leaked sparring footage of Tommy Fury’s slick defense has been revealed ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

On December 18, the British star will compete in eight rounds in Florida against YouTube sensation Paul.

And a video of Fury sparring with unbeaten cruiserweight Andrey Mangushev, who stands 6ft 7in, has recently gone viral on social media and YouTube.

However, the video is thought to be old, and it could have been shot during the summer when the 2019 Love Island contestant was in America with his brother Tyson.

Fury’s defensive skills, which included slipping and parrying punches as well as countering, were on full display.

Mangushev, who is 5-0 and based in Miami, is much taller and more experienced than Paul, and the footage appears to have been released by his promotional team Warriors Boxing.

Fury, 22, spent the summer in Florida with his brother Tyson before returning to England and defeating Jordan Grant in June.

In his next fight, he defeated Anthony Taylor, Paul’s sparring partner, on the night the social media sensation defeated ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 39.

Fury has been based in Morecambe, where he is being trained by Tyson, for their celebrity grudge match.

And all of his sparring has taken place in their private gym, under the watchful eye of the Gypsy King.

In the meantime, Paul, 24, has been practicing in Puerto Rico for the second year in a row.

He is currently 4-0, having defeated YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, also 37.

Fury, who is 7-0, is usually cornered and coached by his father, John, but due to a prior criminal conviction, the father is unable to travel to the United States.

Tyson, 33, and his trainer Sugarhill Steward are expected to take the lead on fight night.

Fury was in Las Vegas with Sugarhill when a family emergency forced him to return home.

He will now stay in the UK until the final two weeks, when he will rejoin Sugarhill.

“He’s in good hands over there with trainer T,” the coach told iFL TV.

Any fighter I train has the ability to train other fighters; it’s just how I teach it.

“Over there, he’s fine with Tyson.”

I’ll meet those guys when they arrive in the United States, which will be about ten or eleven days before the fight.

“We’ll put it all together, then it’ll be knockout time, baby,” says the narrator.