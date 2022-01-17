As France ‘to order ALL players to be vaccinated,’ anti-vaxxer Djokovic could face a French Open ban that could ‘ruin his career.’

As France ‘to order ALL players to be vaccinated,’ anti-vax Djokovic could face a French Open ban that could ‘ruin his career’.

Novak Djokovic’s anti-vaxxer stance on Covid could jeopardize his tennis career, as he faces a ban from the French Open.

Vaccine passes will be required for visiting athletes at upcoming events, according to the French Ministry of Health.

If the rule is not changed by May, the Serbian tennis player will miss out on a chance to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

People will need a certificate to visit public places under the new vaccine pass law.

“The rule is simple,” the French sports ministry stated.

As soon as the law is passed, the vaccine pass will be imposed in establishments that were previously subject to the health pass.”

“Everyone, whether a spectator or a professional athlete, will be affected.”

This will continue until further notice.”

The French Open will not be exempt from the new regulations, according to the rule change approved by parliament on Sunday.

“Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned – it’s in May,” the ministry continued.

Between now and then, the situation could change, and we hope for the better.

So we’ll see what happens, but clearly there isn’t any exception.”

Due to his vaccination status, the world No. 1 tennis player was expelled from Australia in a visa dispute.

The simplest solution for Djokovic would be to change his position and get the vaccine, as unvaccinated people face stricter restrictions around the world.

France’s decision to tighten restrictions comes just days after Djokovic appeared depressed after landing in Dubai on Monday.

After losing his see-saw legal battle, the 34-year-old was seen posing for selfies in the airport on his way to board another plane.

He left Australia after the local government cancelled his visa, and he lost his court appeal in Melbourne.

After breaking the country’s strict Migration Act, Djokovic will be barred from returning for three years “except in exceptional circumstances.”

“I’m extremely disappointed with the court ruling dismissing my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa,” Djokovic said in a statement before leaving.

“I respect the court’s decision and will work with the appropriate authorities to arrange my exit from the country.”

“It bothers me that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks.”

I’m hoping we can now all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

The decision to revoke the star’s visa was made on “health, safety, and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I applaud the decision to maintain our borders,” he continued.

