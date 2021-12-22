As frustrated striker Anthony Martial pursues a transfer to Sevilla, he has a showdown meeting with Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

ANTHONY MARTIAL held talks with Ralf Rangnick about his Manchester United future, despite Sevilla’s interest.

The agent for the France forward has stated that his client wishes to move next month.

Newcastle has been linked with him, but Sevilla is his preferred destination, despite the Spanish club’s preference for an initial loan for the rest of the season.

Martial, 26, missed Rangnick’s first two games in charge due to a knee injury, but he is nearing a return.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford in the squad, he may find himself surplus to requirements once he returns to full fitness.

Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, enraged United earlier this month when he made public his desire to find a deal for the striker as soon as possible.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” he said.

“All he has to do now is play.”

I’ll call the club as soon as possible.”

Rangnick has hired Ewan Sharp as an assistant coach to replace Kieran McKenna, who left to take over at Ipswich.

Sharp, a performance analyst, worked with Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow and knew him from his time with the New York Red Bulls.

At Toronto, the Scot was part of new United assistant coach Chris Armas’ backroom staff.

Sharp took part in training at Carrington on Wednesday, which has reopened following a Covid shutdown.

The majority of the players returned on Tuesday, while some, like Ronaldo, returned yesterday.

Rangnick has also hired Sascha Lense, a sports psychologist.

