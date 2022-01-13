As Gary Lineker slams’mad’ Newcastle transfer, Chris Wood admits he never expected his £25 million release clause to be triggered.

As Gary Lineker slams’mad’ Newcastle transfer, Chris Wood admits he never expected his £25m release clause to be triggered.

CHRIS WOOD admits he did not expect his £25 million Clarets release clause to be activated.

Newcastle swooped to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood from their relegation rivals, with Gary Lineker blasting the’mad fee’.

Wood has become the most expensive player in Premier League history for players aged 30 and up, but the Kiwi has assured his skeptics that he will be well worth the money if he can guide the Toon to safety.

Following the activation of a clause in his Clarets’ contract, Wood, 30, signed a 212-year deal with the Magpies.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought it would be triggered,” he said.

“You’re only worth as much as the club is willing to pay for you.”

That’s how it is if Newcastle thought I was worth that much.

“You never know, you might look back in six months and say it was a great deal and it was all worth it.”

“In that regard, the deal’s number doesn’t bother me.”

“I don’t feel too old — I still have a lot to give and am in my prime.”

However, injured striker Callum Wilson has warned Wood that there is only one king on Tyneside.

As the competition for Toon’s best marksman heats up, Wilson insists that Wood’s arrival will bring out the ‘dog’ in him.

Wilson has six goals for Newcastle, but his calf injury will keep him out for another seven weeks.

“I want to make sure I’m in the best position possible for that return,” he said, “especially now that new competition is coming in the door.”

“When I get back on the grass, they’ll see who’s king.”

“Having new bodies in the building will bring out the dog in me.”

“I’m going to come back with a different mentality,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football podcast.

“Over the next few years, we’ll be bringing in a lot of strikers, and it’ll be fun.”

“In the bottom half of the league, you won’t find a better striker than Chris Wood while I’m out.”

The Clarets are furious at losing their top striker to a relegation rival after the New Zealand international was called to travel to Newcastle after training with them on Tuesday.

“You have to go with what your gut says,” Wood said.

I felt at ease and settled there.

But nothing great or extraordinary happens in your comfort zone, so challenging myself at a massive club like Newcastle was a great way to take my game to the next level…

