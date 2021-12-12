As he begins talks for Tyson Fury’s ‘perfect homecoming,’ Dillian Whyte will’see what elite level’ is, according to Frank Warren.

Tyson Fury’s ‘perfect homecoming’ fight with Dillian Whyte is in the works, according to Frank Warren.

The promoter also warned mandatory challenger Whyte that when he shares the ring with unbeaten Fury, he will “see what elite level” is like.

“Tyson Fury has been ordered to enter negotiations with Dillian Whyte for a defense of his WBC heavyweight title,” Warren told the Daily Star.

“And that’s exactly what we’re doing right now: brainstorming ideas for the Gypsy King’s ideal welcome home.”

“Tyson has no fear of facing any challenger, so once the WBC made their decision, we were prepared.”

“Why would anyone pose a threat to him when he has already defeated the division’s most dangerous puncher twice – three times if you count the first fight he was robbed of a win in?”

“Once we reach an agreement on a deal, Whyte will have his chance to see what elite heavyweight boxing is all about.”

Fury, 33, revealed in October that he wanted to fight Oleksandr Usyk, 34, for the undisputed title after knocking out Deontay Wilder, 36.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

But Anthony Joshua, 32, would have needed a fee to withdraw because he was already committed to a rematch with the Ukrainian after losing in September.

The WBC had ordered Fury to defend his title against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, 33, after tentative talks began.

It also provides the Gypsy King with the ideal opportunity to fight in the UK for the first time since 2018, having fought in his previous five fights in the United States.

“And I would love to put it on in the UK in February or March,” Warren said.

“It will have been nearly four years since Tyson fought on these shores after conquering America.”

“However, a number of factors will play a role in determining where it ends up.”

“It now appears that Whyte will be the Gypsy King’s next opponent, followed by the undisputed showdown in the summer against Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua.”

“The heavyweight division is in an exciting period right now.”