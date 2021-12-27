As he boarded a flight to the United Kingdom, Granit Xhaka made a heartfelt gesture to an Arsenal fan who had learned that the match against Wolves had been postponed.

Jack Robinson had planned a trip from the United States to London for the match as part of his 10th wedding anniversary celebrations, and was disappointed to learn that it had been cancelled.

The Emirates match was the latest Premier League match to be called off due to Covid.

The match has been postponed until the new year due to an outbreak of flu in Wolves’ squad, as well as several injuries to their players.

When the devastating news broke, Robinson and his wife Heather were sitting on the runway, about to take off from St Louis, Missouri for a trip they had planned six months ago.

“This one hurts so bad,” Robinson tweeted, visibly upset.

“I’ve been planning and booking this for well over six months.

“First my summer tour was canceled, and now this game, I’m speechless, sick.”

This one hurts so much, I’ve had this planned and booked for well over 6 months, first the summer tour was canceled on me, and now this game, I’m at a loss for words, sick, it’s my and my wife’s 10th wedding anniversary, and I wanted to show her something special, something she’ll remember forever https:t.coXrpMPJpi8Opic.twitter.comit7kEn9EPw

“It’s my and my wife’s 10-year anniversary, and I wanted to do something special for her, something she’ll remember for the rest of her life.”

After seeing the tweet, Xhaka, a Swiss midfielder, reached out to Robinson with some holiday greetings.

“Hi Jack,” he wrote in a direct message to the dedicated Gooner.

“I just got home from the game [against Norwich], and I saw on Twitter that you and your wife were flying in from America for our match against Wolves.

“I could tell you were disappointed that the game had been canceled because you had traveled such a long distance to see us.

“If you are still in London on January 1, I’d like to invite you to the Arsenal vs. Manchester City game as my guest as a thank you for your support of Arsenal.”

“Would that be beneficial to you?”

“Granit,” says the character.

Robinson was overjoyed and has since expressed his gratitude to Xhaka and other Gunners supporters.

The Premier League agreed to Wolves’ request to reschedule the match.

It’s Wolves’ second festive fixture to be canceled, following their Boxing Day match against Watford, which was also canceled due to case numbers in the Hornets’ squad.

“We are disappointed to announce our Premier League…,” Arsenal said.

