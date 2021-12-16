As he breaks down his defeat to Briton Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker hopes to set up a rematch with him after the Derek Chisora fight.

After his fight with Derek Chisora, JOSEPH PARKER is hoping to get a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

On December 18, the 29-year-old will face Chisora at the Manchester Arena in the hopes of extending his winning streak to six.

Parker is already planning his next move in the heavyweight division, despite not knowing the outcome of his fight with the 39-year-old.

Parker wants a rematch with Joshua, who is still one of the best heavyweights despite losing the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

In 2018, the former WBO heavyweight champion was defeated by AJ by unanimous decision, but he hopes to avenge himself one day.

“The most important thing is to keep winning, to keep winning, to keep winning, and to put myself in a position to fight for the world title when it becomes available,” he said.

“However, if I do well in this fight and put in a strong showing, I’m willing to fight anyone in the top ten.”

“I believe that’s the only way to be – that fighting people who are superior to you is the only way to compete for the world championship.”

At PokerStars Casino, you’ll get 50 free spins.

There’s a big bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“So, yes, I’d like to fight Joshua once more.

He’s the ideal foe.

“We had a first fight, and while it wasn’t the most exciting fight, I believe we can make it exciting if we fight again.”

Despite the loss, Joshua’s 20-fight knockout streak came to an end as the 29-2 Kiwi became the first opponent to go the distance with him.

“It was great to take him to the distance and be the first to do so,” he continued, “but I really wanted to win going into the fight.”

“However, on the day, I was beaten by the better man.”

The way Joshua boxed and controlled the distance, I thought he was the better man that day.

“However, I wasn’t angry or upset with myself when I walked away from that fight.”

“I just knew I needed to make a few changes at that point.”

“It was cool going the distance, but winning the fight and becoming the unified champion of the world, which is still a dream of mine that I’m pursuing, would’ve been a lot better.”

After stepping into the ring with Joshua before, Parker believes he now has the confidence to be’successful’ against him…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.